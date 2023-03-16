Planting the 30,000th Tree

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett celebrated the achievement of a major environmental goal for the city Thursday.

The mayor worked with others to plant the city’s 30,000th tree at Willard Park. This goal was originally expected to be met in 2025, meaning the city is about two years ahead of schedule.

Trees planted by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Citizen Energy Group’s 10,000 Trees Initiative with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB), and more contributed to the total. Different species planted included red oaks, sugar maples, and tulip poplars.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and KIB joined the mayor in this moment, which was the realization of a goal set as part of Thrive Indianapolis. Thrive Indianapolis is a plan that works to get the community involved in helping the city use more renewable resources, and eventually reach carbon neutrality.

And, achieving this goal was not the only cause for celebration Thursday. Indianapolis has also been named, yet again, as a Tree City USA.

Mayor Hogsett said, “From improved air quality to moderated temperatures to enhanced mental health benefits, Indianapolis is a healthier city today because of these 30,000 additional trees taking root in our soil.”

Morgan Mickelson, Director of the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability, shared similar remarks, saying, “It improves poor air quality by capturing carbon; prevents flooding by absorbing stormwater…; and decreases the urban heat island effect…where the density of concrete and other man-made structures creates a significant increase in temperature and extreme heat risk.”

If you would like to learn more and help plant trees in the future, head to kibi.org/projects.