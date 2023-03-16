Ryan Hunter-Reay To Return To Indy With DRR In May

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Hunter-Reay is making his return to IndyCar racing this season as he plans to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

DRR announced on Wednesday that Hunter-Reay will pilot the #23-car for the team during the Month of May in an effort for him to try and claim his second Indy 500 win.

“I’ve been eager to share this news for quite some time. This partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing presents a unique opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get back on track at IMS,” said Hunter-Reay. “I feel laser-focused and energized. The Indy 500 isn’t just a motor race, for me; it’s a way of life.”

Hunter-Reay won the Indianapolis 500 back in 2014 while still in a full-time drive with Andretti Autosport. He was also Rookie of the Year in 2008 while with Rahal-Letterman Racing. During his 14 full-time seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series Hunter-Reay won 16 races with 44 finishes on the podium.

RHR will accompany Stefan Wilson in the DRR stable. Wilson, the brother of late IndyCar driver Justin Wilson, will drive the #24-car, which was formally piloted by Sage Karam in the previous ten races.

“I am thrilled to have Ryan Hunter-Reay join our lineup for the 2023 Indianapolis 500,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner. “Ryan is a proven winner at the Speedway, winning in 2014, and is a tremendously talented driver who is a great addition to our team for this year’s 500.”

RHR’s entry assures a full field for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and could mean an increased chance that there might be a true Bump Day during qualifying for the race.

Though they have been a part-time/Indy 500-only team in the last decade, Dreyer & Reinbold has had a car finish in the top ten at the Indianapolis 500 in each of the last two races.

Last year, Santino Ferrucci finished 10th in a drive put together at the last minute before the start of the Month of May. in 2021, Sage Karam finished a career-best 7th.