Braun Says Biden Must Sign Bill Declassifying White House COVID Docs

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mike Braun’s bill demanding that President Biden declassify any documents the White House may have on the COVID-19 pandemic now awaits his signature.

The bill garnered unanimous support in the U.S. House in a vote on Friday. The bill would particularly declassify any documents that pertain to the theory that the virus may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China where scientists may have been engaging in gain-of-function studies on the virus.

“There will be some action because it’s going to the president’s desk with every Democrat on it,” Braun said on Fox News. “He’ll either have to sign it, which he better, or he can let it pass into legislation without signing it. I don’t think there is any way he can veto it.”

But, Braun said what makes it even more imperative that the documents be declassified are the latest reports that the U.S. government may have been double billed by the Wuhan lab when it comes to funding of gain-of-function research there.

The reports come as a concerning development considering that throughout the height of the pandemic Dr. Anthony Fauci, former special medical advisor to the president and expert on COVID, said many times when questioned by Congress that the U.S. was not funding any research at the Wuham lab.

The payments may have come from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Diane Cutler, a former federal investigator, recently told CBS that she review thousands of documents after being hired to do so by Sen. Roger Marshall (R). She said she is convinced duplicate payments to the lab to fund various things.

Marshall is calling for a 9/11-style commission to look into the pandemic and how it was handled. Sen. Mike Braun said that Marshall is “one to something” with that.