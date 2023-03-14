Jasper Co. I-65 Crash Seriously Injuries Two

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — During cleanup from a semi-truck rollover on I-65, a car accident seriously injured two people.

Monday at 1:30 a.m. in Jasper County, a semi-tanker drove off the road on I-65, then rolled into the median. Indiana State Police say the driver of the truck was hurt but refused medical treatment.

The tanker was carrying liquid sugar, so police had to empty the tanker before cleaning up the crash. This caused the southbound left lane of I-65 to be closed for a couple hours.

Another crashed happened because of the traffic around 5:45 a.m. A Ford box truck didn’t see that traffic was stopped in front of him, then rear ended a Subaru sedan stopped behind a truck. That crash cascaded into the box truck crushing the Subaru, the Subaru then crashed into the truck, which then rear-ended a tractor-trailer in front of it.

The driver of the Subaru had to extracted from the wreck, then they were taken to a hospital in Lafayette with serious injuries. A four-year-old boy in the the truck had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Crown Point, his parents had injuries and were taken with him to Crown Point. The boy was then taken to a Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

The 22-year-old Illinois man driving the box truck and the driver of the tractor-trailer were not hurt in the crash.

ISP is investigating the crash, once they’re done they will turn their findings over to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.