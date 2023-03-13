NWS: Snow Squalls Possible Across Indiana Monday

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service says snow squalls are possible in Indiana today. Those are intense bursts of snow and wind for a short period of time, which can be very dangerous when you’re driving.

“The snow will be scattered and the highest possibility for snow squalls are in the mid-day to late afternoon hours. Most of those will be just brief showers here or there, but some of those could be intense,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Those could develop by mid-day and last through portions of the evening.

“You might have restricted visibilities. Wind gusts could also reach up to 30 mph at times. If you get stuck in one, your best bet may be to get off the highway for a bit and let it pass because they tend to be relatively quick-hitting events,” said Nield.

Also, there is a statewide tornado drill schedule for Tuesday. That is supposed to happen at 10:15 am EST.

High temperatures are supposed to be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday, but they are expected to reach into the 50s by the middle of the week.