Canadian Judge Rules Flipping Someone Off Is Simply a “God-Given Right”

Flipping the bird, raising that middle finger solo to let the world know ‘EFF YOU,” we’ve all been there. What’s really impressive is getting arrested for flipping someone off- now that sends a message. Unfortunately, this did happen to one not-so-happy Canadian.

Michael Naccache and Neall Epstein are two neighbors in Montreal who have quite a history of quarreling. One day it seemed to go too far as Naccache decided to call the cops on Epstein for making a throat-slashing gesture and flashing him both middle fingers. He told police in the report he “feared for his life.”

You may think this all sounds a bit juvenile and ridiculous, well so did the judge who received the case. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos in Quebec quickly dismissed the charges.

“Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, Charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian. It may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly. Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability.”  

He ended his ruling with a request that people stop calling the police over petty disputes. That’s a lesson I think we can all agree on.

