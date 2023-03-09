Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Indianapolis. Beimid ag ól!

More than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry – that’s more than six times the population of Ireland. As this lucky group of people expanded over the centuries, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions. This year, Americans are projected to spend $6.85 billion on the holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day Facts

174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).

Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day). $1.84 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.

Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold. $6.85 Billion: Amount that will be spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2023 ($44 per person celebrating).

Where is the best place to celebrate?

To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 15 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.

Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day 1. Boston, MA 11. Henderson, NV 2. Philadelphia, PA 12. Worcester, MA 3. Chicago, IL 13. Fresno, CA 4. Pittsburgh, PA 14. San Francisco, CA 5. New York, NY 15. Tampa, FL 6. Reno, NV 16. Syracuse, NY 7. Santa Rosa, CA 17. Cedar Rapids, IA 8. Naperville, IL 18. Orange, CA 9. Buffalo, NY 19. Dayton, OH 10. Boise, ID 20. Milwaukee, WI

What About Indy?

On the WalletHub list, Indianapolis ranked towards the bottom at number 141 out of 200 cities. However, there are a lot of things to do on St. Patrick’s Day 2023 in Indianapolis.

The 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Tent Party is hosted on North Street, between Meridian and Pennsylvania. There will be food trucks and a large, heated tent with a beer garden and live entertainment. The parade begins at 11:30am.

The Greening of the Canal takes place on Thursday, March 16. The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 5 p.m. and will feature live entertainment and food trucks. The event will happen at Ohio and West streets, just east of Fire Station 13 and across the street from the Indiana Historical Society.

The Wee Irish Mile is a new addition and features a mile-long run and walk. It will take place along the parade route at 11:15 a.m., starting at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania streets and ending just past North and Meridian streets.

The 2023 Shamrock Run and Parade Walk is on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. The run and walk will begin at IFD Union Hall Local 416, located at 748 Massachusetts Ave. You do need to register for the run. Participates will get an Adidas T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.