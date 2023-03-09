NWS: Rain Likely Thursday, Snow Possible Sunday

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana will get rain Thursday night while portions of northern Indiana are expected to get snow.
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana says the greatest chances of four inches of snow or more Thursday are along and north of US 6. US 6 crosses the state line and shares Borman Expressway with I-80 and I-94 through Hammond and Gary, until State Road 51.
Places further south from there can expect to get rain.
“This rain won’t be nearly as heavy as we had last Friday. Most places will get close to an inch of rain or maybe three quarters of an inch,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Puma says the rain moves in Thursday night and will taper off by Friday morning.
“Then we’re expecting another system to move in Saturday night and Sunday. With the cold air that’s in place, some of that could result in a wintry mix where there could be all snow by Sunday afternoon,” said Puma.
Puma says it’s too early to see how much snow will fall Sunday.
