Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don’t Want to Give Money to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a group of House GOP members in Kyiv to ask for more military aid amid growing reluctance within the Republican party to continue providing weaponry.

Despite the Biden administration promising another $10 billion in economic aid to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of aid given up to around $200 billion, Zelensky doesn’t think it is enough.

When a reporter asked Zelensky about the growing number of Americans who believe the U.S. is giving too much support, he replied, “I can tell them only one thing: If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they enjoy in the world, that they enjoy in the world. That they enjoy for a very fair reason.”

“And they will lose the support of the country with 40 million population, with millions of children. Are Americans’ children any different from ours?” Zelensky said. “Don’t Americans enjoy the same things as we do? I don’t think we’re that different.”

A Fox News survey found that 50 percent of Americans think the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine until it wins the war against Russia while 46 percent think the support should be limited.