Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent

Most organizations offer in-house dining as well as takeout. Most offer dinners with a choice of sides and several offer different seafood options.

Little Flower Catholic Church

Fridays during Lent- February 24 thru March 24

4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Drive-thru carryout service is available with limited dine-in service. Adult meals $8.50 (age 10 & up) or Senior meal $7.50. Kids meal $5.00—Age 9 and under. Your choice of main dish with 2 sides a dessert and a drink.

St. Monica Catholic Church

Each Friday during lent from 5:30pm to 8pm there will be a Fish Fry in the cafeteria, each evening hosted by a different St. Monica ministry. Everyone is welcome!

St. Luke Catholic Church

Fish Fry Friday-February 24 & March 3 from 5:30pm-8pm. Menu includes fried and baked fish, grilled cheese, mac-n-cheese, rice, cole slaw, and green beans. Price is $16 for adults, $6 for children (6-12) and children under 6 are free. Dinner is provided by the Knights of Columbus. beer provided by Sun King.

Holy Angles Church

The Holy Angels Fish Fry is still looking for volunteers as well as donations of side items. They had a huge success last year and without your help, it wouldn’t be possible to repeat. They enjoy putting smiles on everyone’s faces with some good tasting food! Fish Fry will begin Friday, February 24th. Menu Dinner Items and Prices are forth coming.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Fish Fry Fridays at Holy Rosary Church will be on March 3, 10, and 24th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Offered are Priori Hall Fish ‘n’ chips with coleslaw and a drink. $10 for a full order; $6 for a half order and new this year is a family package which is $35 and includes 2 full meals and 3 half meals. You can purchase extra half meals for $5.00 Takeout boxes available! Now accepting VISA, MASTERCARD and AMERICAN EXPRESS Proceeds benefit local charities, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus Santo Rosario Council.

St. Rita Catholic Church

Fish Fry Friday runs February 24 through March 31. 11-5:30pm To place your order call 317-536-1047 or 317-632-9349. they offer catfish, catfish nuggets, perch or whitey, chicken strips, shrimp and baked tilapia. The catfish dinner with 2 sides, a dessert and soda costs$15.75. Sides to choose from are: cole slaw, green beans, mac n cheese, spaghetti, French fries, and onion rings. Dine in and carry out are available. Delivery is available with 6 or more orders. They will also offer a baked tenderloin for $13.50.

Christ the King Catholic Church

Friday, February 24, 2023 & Friday, March 10, 2023

Menu: Fish, Fries, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Rolls, Tartar Sauce, Lemonade & Water

Domestic/Craft Beer & Wine for Sale

Desserts for Sale to Benefit the 7th Grade Washington DC Fund

Prices: $6.00 Children’s Meal (Grade School or Younger)

$10.00 Senior Meal (65+)

$12.00 Adult Meal (High School +)

$38.00 Immediate Family Max (Living in Same Home)

Doors open at 5:30 for guests aged 55 and over, and at 6:00 for the general public.

Pay with a Credit Card, Cash, or Check upon arrival at the Fish Fry ,or pay using Online Giving.

Saint Barnabas Catholic Church:

Fish Fry Friday, February 24

If we forgot yours, comment the dates and location below!