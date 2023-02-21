Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent

Most organizations offer in-house dining as well as takeout. Most offer dinners with a choice of sides and several offer different seafood options.
Fridays during Lent- February 24 thru March 24
4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Drive-thru carryout service is available with limited dine-in service. Adult meals $8.50 (age 10 & up) or Senior meal $7.50. Kids meal $5.00—Age 9 and under. Your choice of main dish with 2 sides a dessert and a drink.
Each Friday during lent from 5:30pm to 8pm there will be a Fish Fry in the cafeteria, each evening hosted by a different St. Monica ministry. Everyone is welcome!
Fish Fry Friday-February 24 & March 3 from 5:30pm-8pm. Menu includes fried and baked fish, grilled cheese, mac-n-cheese, rice, cole slaw, and green beans. Price is $16 for adults, $6 for children (6-12) and children under 6 are free. Dinner is provided by the Knights of Columbus. beer provided by Sun King.
The Holy Angels Fish Fry is still looking for volunteers as well as donations of side items. They had a huge success last year and without your help, it wouldn’t be possible to repeat. They enjoy putting smiles on everyone’s faces with some good tasting food! Fish Fry will begin Friday, February 24th. Menu Dinner Items and Prices are forth coming.
Fish Fry Friday runs February 24 through March 31. 11-5:30pm To place your order call 317-536-1047 or 317-632-9349. they offer catfish, catfish nuggets, perch or whitey, chicken strips, shrimp and baked tilapia. The catfish dinner with 2 sides, a dessert and soda costs$15.75. Sides to choose from are: cole slaw, green beans, mac n cheese, spaghetti, French fries, and onion rings. Dine in and carry out are available. Delivery is available with 6 or more orders. They will also offer a baked tenderloin for $13.50.
Christ the King Catholic Church
Friday, February 24, 2023 & Friday, March 10, 2023
Menu: Fish, Fries, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Rolls, Tartar Sauce, Lemonade & Water
Domestic/Craft Beer & Wine for Sale
Desserts for Sale to Benefit the 7th Grade Washington DC Fund
Prices: $6.00 Children’s Meal (Grade School or Younger)
$10.00 Senior Meal (65+)
$12.00 Adult Meal (High School +)
$38.00 Immediate Family Max (Living in Same Home)
Doors open at 5:30 for guests aged 55 and over, and at 6:00 for the general public.
Pay with a Credit Card, Cash, or Check upon arrival at the Fish Fry ,or pay using Online Giving.
Saint Barnabas Catholic Church:
Fish Fry Friday, February 24
If we forgot yours, comment the dates and location below!
-
Man Killed After Being Accidentally Ran Over on East Side
-
Social Media Post of Student Wearing Blackface Leads to Protest at Homestead High School
-
NWS: High Wind Gusts, Storms Expected Thursday Across Indiana
-
Former Colts Player and Radio Host Arrested in Hendricks County
-
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
-
Man, Woman Killed In Shooting; Person Of Interest Shoots Himself
-
NWS: High Wind Warning for Central Indiana Until 7 pm Thursday, Severe Storms Also Possible
-
Hoosiers Erase 11-Point Deficit, Beat Michigan