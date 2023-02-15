BIDEN-FLATION

Just like Hulkamania, Biden’s inflation is RUNNING WILD BROTHER. IT’S RUNNING WILD.

The inflation report is out for January and showing the overall consumer price index is up 6.4% year-over-year.

Here are just a few items that have increased this month:

Fuel Oil: +27.7%, Electricity: +11.9%, Groceries: +11.3%, Rent: +8.6%, Airline Fares: +25.6%, and of course the incredible rate for eggs is up +70.1%, according to Fox Business.

From April 2021 to January 2023, wages have not kept up with inflation. The real average hourly earnings show a -1.8% year-over-year. This means the average working American has had a ‘pay cut’ ever since Biden initiated his $1.9 trillion ‘stimulus.’

No matter how the Biden team tries to spin it, inflation was 1.4% when the president was sworn in and now, we are up 5% more. Numbers don’t lie.

WELL, LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING, BROTHER

This is Joe Biden’s economy.