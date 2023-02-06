Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind.–Although no one has won the big jackpot in the Powerball drawing, the Hoosier Lottery says someone did buy a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket Saturday night.

It was purchased at a Meijer Store #296 located at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville. That entry matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

Hoosier Lottery representatives say whoever bought the ticket should ensure that their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Poweball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $747 million. The lump-sum cash payout for that would be $403 million. It is the fifth largest jackpot in history.