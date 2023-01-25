Kegan Kline Back in Court Soon

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — You may know the name Kegan Kline, the man charged with twenty-five child porn crimes and apart of the Delphi murders investigation.

Kline’s next court hearing has been moved to March 30th, which was requested by Kline’s attorneys. A judge in Miami County approved the request.

Kegan Kline, a 28-year-old man from Kokomo, was originally charged with 30 child porn crimes, but his legal team negotiated that number down to 25.

Kline’s name started popping up in headlines about the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi after it was reported that Kline may have communicated with Liberty German the night before the murders. Police say Kline may be the man behind the “anthony_shots” social media account that communicated with German and was used to get sexual photos from over a dozen underage girls.

Kegan Kline has not been officially charged with any crime connected to the Delphi murders. Richard Allen of Delphi is currently charged with the murders of both girls.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told WIBC last year that the team will continue to investigate Kline despite Allen’s arrest, and they will uncover any connection Kline may or may not have with the girls.