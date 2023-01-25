Summer Camp Options Around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – While the winter weather is still impacting the state, many summer camps are already planning for their 2023 season.

If you have kids who attend camps over the summer, you will know that time is of the essence when it comes to registering, as spots often fill quickly.

Camps around the state offer a variety of opportunities for students. Some are open to all ages, and some are geared toward specific groups.

This article includes just a few of the many options available around Indianapolis.

Girls Rock! Indy

Who: This camp is intended for girls, non-binary kids, and trans kids between the ages of 9 and 16.

What: This is a summer camp focused on bringing youth together through music, by teaching students to play instruments, write songs, perform, and more.

Applications Open: Spring 2023

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis Summer Day Camps

Who: These camps are hosted at various YMCA locations for kids as young as 3 years, going up to age 15. Each location accepts a different age range.

What: Traditional summer day camps with add-on options available. Each week, students will do things such as field games, swimming, STEAM activities, and more.

Applications Open: Now

Indy Parks Summer Day Camps

Who: Each park has different options for students of various ages. Students as young as 4 years can participate in certain camps, and students as old as 15 can participate in others. There are also Counselor in Training programs available for kids up to 17 years of age, and camps for 6- to 18-year-olds with special needs.

What: Each camp has its own, unique schedule. Different summer activities could include swimming, outdoor games, art projects, hands-on nature opportunities, and more.

Applications Open: Now

Zoo Camp at the Indianapolis Zoo

Who: The Zoo offers different camps for students as young as 5 and as old as 14.

What: Each camp will allow kids to learn more about animals through educational and/or hands-on experiences. These camps will also allow campers to look behind-the-scenes at the Zoo.

Applications Open: January 31st

The Summer Experience at Park Tudor

Who: Preschoolers can enjoy their summer with Park Tudor, as can seniors in high school, and everyone in the middle.

What: Park Tudor describes its camps as having a little “something for everyone,” including sports, performing arts, literature, Spanish-language immersion, and more.

Applications Open: Spring 2023

Camp Little Red Door

Who: This camp is for kids who have are battling, or have overcome, cancer. It is also open to their friends and family. Campers range in age from 8 to 18 years.

What: Different activities include archery, zip-lining, crafts, and more. Many of the outdoor options are offered at Bradford Woods, and another camp is offered at a Little Red Door facility.

Applications Open: Now

Find other popular Indy camps here.

*A Note*: If you are a parent/guardian and are struggling financially, many of the aforementioned camps offer financial assistance. More information can be found on their respective websites.