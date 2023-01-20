William Jacobson Discusses SCOTUS Failed Attempt To Identify Draft Opinion Leak

The Supreme Court has been unsuccessful in identifying the individual who leaked a draft opinion to the media last year.

The SCOTUS Marshal released a report Thursday stating that their investigative team hasn’t been able to identify a person responsible for leaking draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to Politico. The opinion draft was posted May 2022, revealing the court was considering the overturn of Roe v Wade. The leaked opinion sparked protests from abortion-rights supporters across the nation.

After several months of investigating, the Supreme Court hasn’t been able to “identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence.”

