Death Row Inmates and Their Last Meals

In 1994, the infamous American serial killer, John Wayne Gacy, was executed by lethal injection in Illinois at the age of 52 years old. He had been sentenced to death for rape and 33 counts of murder. As is customary in the American prison system, Gacy was allowed to request a special meal to eat before being sent to the execution chamber. For his final meal, Gacy ordered a dozen shrimp, a bucket of KFC, French fries, fresh strawberries and a Diet Coke.

Other notable last meal requests from death row inmates include American terrorist Timothy McVeigh’s order of two pints of mint chocolate chip ice cream and contract killer Stephen Anderson’s request for two grilled cheese sandwiches, a pint of cottage cheese, a hominy/corn mixture, peach pie, chocolate chip ice cream, and radishes.

In some prisons, there are certain restrictions placed on last meal requests. For example, some places allow an inmate to request any meal they want from wherever they want as long as it costs under $40 to purchase or prepare. Other prisons limit last meal requests to foods that can be obtained within the prison system.

If you were on death row, what would you request for your last meal? Rob, Casey and Kevin weighed in on the subject: