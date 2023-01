AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex, Avon Police Department says.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of an apartment break-in in the 1900 block of Tartan Lane. That is the Mosaic Apartments.

An ambulance took one person to a hospital, and the other person drove themselves.

No further information was immediately available as police remained at the crime scene at 4 p.m.