Fort Wayne Suspect in Attempted Murder Found in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — A man from Fort Wayne has been arrested and accused of trying to kill someone last Saturday, then running from the cops.

Fort Wayne police were called to a home on Winston Lane Saturday morning around 8 o’clock. They found someone who had been stabbed. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives learned Chad Kaluza, 47, was a possible suspect, but Kaluza was no longer in Allen County. It didn’t take long for police to track down Kaluza, who was found in Carmel Thursday. He was arrested and is in the Hamilton County Jail. Chad Kaluza faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation.

Police have not released anymore details about the stabbing, the victim, or how Kaluza knows the victim.