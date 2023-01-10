Donate to Horizon House This January

INDIANAPOLIS — It may initially seem like an odd request, but Horizon House is asking you to donate underwear this month.

The organization is asking you to “donate a pair and show you care.” And, while the non-profit’s flyer says men’s underwear are needed, you are actually encouraged to bring thermal clothing and underwear for both men and women.

Horizon House helps provide essential resources to the homeless around Indianapolis.

You can donate to 1033 East Washington Street all month. All clothing sizes are welcome.

Horizon House

1033 East Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

46202

Website: https://www.horizonhouse.cc/