Three Young Lives Lost – 2023 Indy Homicide Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has racked up three homicides during the first week of the new year. All three of the victims have been teenagers.

As of Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police have investigated three homicide cases. The first came Monday night. James Martin, 15, was shot and killed. Police clarified that shooting may have been accidental and that the person of interest in the case cooperated with detectives. It’s up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges.

The second homicide case began outside of Castleton Square Mall. Michael Mason Jr., 16, was shot and left in critical condition outside of mall Tuesday night. He later died at the hospital. The details in that case are still unclear. Again, the person of interest cooperated with investigators.

The latest homicide came Wednesday afternoon along Ingram Street in Indianapolis. Brandon Banks, 17, was found dead inside of a car. He had been shot at least one time. Police are still searching for a suspect in that case.

If you know anything about any of the homicide cases above, you can call IMPD or Crime Stoppers.