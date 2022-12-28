IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information leads investigators to believe, the shooting occurred after an argument, and this is an isolated incident. There is no known threat to the public at this time. No arrest has been made,” said Samone Burris, public information officer with IMPD.

If you have any information on this crime or any crime, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or IMPD directly. You can remain anonymous.