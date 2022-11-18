Holiday Benefits for Hoosier Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season can be financially stressful, especially this year. So, one organization is looking to make things a little easier for some Hoosier service members.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is now running its holiday program for veterans in need. The Military Family Relief Fund Operation Holiday program will allow selected applicants to get $300 for each dependent in their household, as well as $200 for a holiday meal.

If you are a veteran or active service member and would like to benefit from this program, you can learn more and apply online here.

Applicants must submit certain documentation to be considered, including:

1. DD-214

2. Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) (if currently serving)

3. W-9

4. Direct Deposit form

5. Proof of income

6. Bank statement

7. Proof of child’s residency

8. Proof of child’s dependency

To apply, your household income must also be “below two times the poverty guideline.” The program ends December 30th.