Cold Night & Weekend Ahead, Freezing Temps

INDIANAPOLIS — The calendar says November, but it feels like January all across central Indiana.

“Thankfully for central Indiana and areas in the central portion of the state, we aren’t looking at any accumulation, but there could be a few flurries,” says Meteorologist Andrew White with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Accumulation refers to snow actually sticking to ground, says White. The more pressing issue for Friday is the cold.

White explains, “unfortunately, we are going to be really, kind of getting into what’s typical for January.” The National Weather Service predicts lows in the mid-teens for Friday night, with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark in the overnight hours.

This is the time to bundle up and “winterize” your belongings, says White. That means any exposed appliance hoses, letting the faucets drip to avoid pipes freezing, and stocking up on emergency supplies, just in case your car breaks down or something happens to your home.