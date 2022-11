CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA has successfully launched its Artemis One moon rocket following a number of delays.

The overnight launch from Kennedy Space Center marks the first step in returning Americans to the moon and eventually onto Mars. It’s an un-crewed, weeks-long mission that will circle the moon and come back.

Later down the road, Artemis Two will make the same journey with astronauts, before the final Artemis Three mission lands astronauts on the surface sometime after 2024.