Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals.
The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:
Date – Monday, November 14th
Time – 2:00‐4:00 p.m.
Location – Chesterton United Methodist Church, 434 South 2nd Street, Chesterton
Date – Thursday, November 17th
Time – 4:00‐6:00 p.m.
Location – Portage High School, 6270 US Highway 6, Portage
Date – Saturday, November 19th
Time – 9:00‐11:00 a.m.
Location – Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville
More than 1,000 meals will be available this year through the partnership. The meals will include a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a pie.
Learn more about holiday meal distributions on the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Facebook Page.