Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals.

The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:

Date – Monday, November 14th

Time – 2:00‐4:00 p.m.

Location – Chesterton United Methodist Church, 434 South 2nd Street, Chesterton

Date – Thursday, November 17th

Time – 4:00‐6:00 p.m.

Location – Portage High School, 6270 US Highway 6, Portage

Date – Saturday, November 19th

Time – 9:00‐11:00 a.m.

Location – Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville

More than 1,000 meals will be available this year through the partnership. The meals will include a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a pie.

Learn more about holiday meal distributions on the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Facebook Page.