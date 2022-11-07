Poll Worker Removed From Hamilton County Early Voting Site

CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker was removed from an early voting location last week in Hamilton County and now county Republicans say Democrats are engaging in illegal activity.

The party says that the poll worker removed was a Democrat who was pressuring voters to not support a Republican-endorsed school board candidate.

“I have been in communication with local election officials to make sure poll workers are reminded that such activity, called electioneering, is illegal,” Hamilton Co. GOP Chairman Mario Massillamany said in a statement.

Hamilton County Democrats are accusing the county GOP of “dirty tricks.” They also identified the poll worker removed as James Zheng.

“The Hamilton County Republican Party is trying to sow last-minute doubt into the integrity of our elections,” said county Democrats in an emailed statement. “We believe voters deserve honesty and the truth.”

They also accused Republicans of electioneering saying activists supporting GOP-endorsed school board candidates were too close to voting locations.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office has opened an investigation into the the accusations.