Libertarian Maurer: Election Integrity Could Convince People to Vote Third Party

STATE WIDE–The Libertarian candidate for Secretary of State says getting people to vote for a third party candidate is about appealing to their sense of right and wrong. Jeff Maurer said he believes a message about election integrity could be what convinces people not to vote straight party ticket.

“Integrity never needs to hide. That’s the message that common sense Hoosiers come forward to and hear and understand and get excited about,” Maurer told WIBC’s Tony Katz Friday morning.

Libertarians have never taken a state-wide office in Indiana. The year 2020 may have been a record year for the party, with Donald Rainwater taking 12 percent of the vote in the general election for governor, with a message that there should be no pandemic restrictions.

“While we didn’t win, the day was a success because we sent a message,” said Rainwater, talking to supporters after conceding.

Maurer’s message is somewhat different and so are the times. Elections have been a hot subject for the past two years, post 2020. Maurer said in the interview he believes he is better suited than either opponent, Democrat Destiny Wells or Republican Diego Morales, each who has issues Maurer could point to.

Maurer, though, is representing a party that has a disadvantage because people in Indiana can vote straight party ticket, pressing a button to vote all Democrat or all Republican.

Still, he believes the message on election integrity can be enough to sway people from doing so.

“When I talk audits and receipts ten people really respond to that because it’s inherently fair,” he said. “When we talk about counting our votes the way we count our cash. You and I wouldn’t leave a pile of cash on the table in an unlocked room. That’s bad business practice. That just doesn’t make sense. So, why would we do that with our vote?”

A native of Long Island, who moved to Indiana in 2013, he says to get away from corruption, Maurer said election integrity should be based on the Golden Rule, always doing right because that’s how you would want it done for you.

“When our neighbors are hearing this message about audits and receipts and counting our votes like cash, they understand what’s in it for them,” said the self-described entrepreneur, “They understand the benefit they will get. They understand there’s more to gain by voting for who they want or something they want than by voting for more of what they don’t want.”

Hoosiers have shown in general elections time and again that though some might agree with the message, they end up voting for one of the two main parties.

The general election is Tuesday.