Delphi Arrest: Suspect Info, Cops Mum on How They Got Him

DELPHI, Ind.–An arrest has been announced in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, teenagers whose bodies were found near the Monon Trail near Delphi. Authorities announced Monday that Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with murder.

Allen is being held without bond.

The murders occurred nearly six years ago and since then Indiana State Police have issued a composite sketch and a revised sketch which looked nothing like the first.

They also released the now infamous “Down the hill” audio, which was recorded on Libby German’s phone in the moments before the killings.

“While you are all expecting final details…today is not the day,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “The time will come when additional details can be released. But, again, today is not that day.”

He said that police would continue to look into whether anyone else was involved in the murders.

“We are going to continue a very methodical and committed approach to ensure that if any other person had any involvement in these murders in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable,” he said.

The tip line and tip e-mail is still open, said Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland. He said the probable cause document is sealed and will remain so for now.

“We encourage everybody to continue to call in tips, not only about Richard Allen, but about any other person that you may have,” said McLeland.

He explained again that the investigation is not over, even though a trial date has been set.

“For that reason and the nature of this case, the probable cause and the charging information has been sealed by the court,” he said. “I’ve been very clear to everybody that per the order of the court we cannot talk about the evidence that’s in the probable cause or the evidence that’s in the charging information.”

McLeland took credit for having the information sealed.

Carter acknowledged past criticism and likely future criticism for silence on the matter. He declined to say what involvement Keagan Kline and his father may have had in the case.

A trial date of March 20, 2023, has been set.