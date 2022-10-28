NWS: Rain Likely to Return This Weekend, Should be Gone by Halloween Night

STATEWIDE–Rain is expected to return in Indiana later this weekend.

“Pretty much, the whole state is going to get rain out of this system. Rainfall amounts could be a third to a half an inch,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Swain believes the rain will move in late Saturday night, stick around for most of the day Sunday, and is likely to linger into the early parts of Monday morning.

“But by late afternoon or early evening, it looks like it’s going to be out of the area. Clouds will be decreasing during the late afternoon and evening hours on Halloween, and it should be dry,” said Swain.

Temperatures will continue to hover into the 60s over the next few days.

“Around trick-or-treating time, they’ll be in the 60s and falling into the mid-to-upper 50s,” said Swain. Most cities and towns are having trick-or-treating between 5 and 8 pm October 31.