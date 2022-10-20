NWS: Red Flag Warning in Effect Until 8 PM Thursday

STATEWIDE–A red flag warning is in effect for nearly all of Indiana until 8 pm Thursday, says the National Weather Service. That warning is issued to let you know that conditions are favorable for fires to pop up and spread.

“You need to avoid outdoor burning, if at all possible. Dispose properly of things like cigarette butts. Don’t be throwing them out the side of the car. During extremely periods, you can even see fires that get sparked from trains, things of that nature,” said Joe Nield with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield says when strong winds combine with low humidity values, that’s when the fire danger ramps up.

“Our minimum humidity values will be around 20% Thursday afternoon. Once you get below 25, that’s when those values become critical. The humidity values increase to the 30s Friday, so fire conditions are less likely Friday and into the weekend,” said Nield.

Nield thinks there could be rain next week, but the rainfall totals are unclear at this point.

Many places in Indiana had temperatures below freezing during the last few mornings.