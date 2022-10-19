Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at a House

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home Sunday.

IMPD detectives believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott is the man who fired the shots and fled. He was arrested Tuesday on four counts of criminal recklessness.

Officers say the home was in the 1400 block of North Audubon Road, near 16th Street and Ritter Avenue on the east side. The homeowner, Lance Huffman, told police he though Scott was the man who shot his home. Court documents say he showed police surveillance footage from his home where Scott could be seen firing 25 rounds at the house before leaving in a car.

Officers later found the car in the video and got a warrant to search it. They found shell casings and one 9mm bullet inside.

Formal charges have not been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The home has been shot at on four previous occasions. It’s not known if Scott is connected to those.