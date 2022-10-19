Felon Gets 6 Years in Prison for Fleeing with Automatic Rifle

INDIANAPOLIS — A felon is behind bars after running away from police after a funeral.

Raymond Bowie, 21-years-old, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon possessing a firearm.

Court documents say that September 4th, 2021, police officers recognized an armed fugitive at a funeral. Police knew of multiple threats of retaliation against the family and associates of the deceased, who was a homicide victim, and they say that multiple other people at the funeral were carrying weapons.

When that fugitive left the funeral, they got into a vehicle with three other people, one being Bowie.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop next to Crown Hill Cemetery around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Crescent Avenue. The driver didn’t stop and started a chase with police going over 100 mph.

The speed of the chase was too dangerous for police, who stopped chasing and searched the area.

Police officers quickly found the vehicle, which was crashed on I-465 near the I-65 on-ramp.

As police got near the vehicle, Bowie and the other passengers began to flee on foot. As Bowie was running, he was swinging an AR-15 rifle around, but later dropped it and fell to the ground from injuries he got in the crash.

Bowie was arrested without incident. The rifle that Bowie was carrying was converted to be fully automatic and carried 30-rounds in an extended magazine.

Bowie was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being on probation and having three prior convictions for armed robbery and dangerous firearm possession.