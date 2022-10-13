“Hoosiers” named the best movie filmed in Indiana

Moneywise recently listed the best movies filmed in each US state. “Hoosiers” made the list as the best movie filmed in Indiana.

The 1986 sports drama was filmed in various locations around Indiana including Knightstown, Danville, Indianapolis and Brownsburg. Thousands of Indiana residents were also cast as extras for the film.

“Hoosiers” tells the story of an underdog high school basketball team that goes on to win the state championship. The film is loosely based on “The Milan Miracle,” the story of the 1954 Milan High School basketball team, which won the state championship on a last-second shot by Bobby Plump. Milan was the smallest school to play in the Final Four two years in a row since Wingate in 1913 and 1914.