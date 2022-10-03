Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis

It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.

That’s when SWAT officers were called and began trying to negotiate with the ex-boyfriend to try and get him to surrender. As that was happening, police say they heard a gunshot inside the home.

“A gunshot was heard from inside the bedroom,” said Sgt. Genae Cook. “To protect the safety of the hostage (the woman) SWAT team members immediately entered the bedroom where they engaged the suspect.”

Cook says four SWAT officers fired their guns wounding the suspect and allowing them to get the woman to safety. Medics then entered once the inside of the house was secure and that’s when the ex-boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook said this was a home they have become familiar with.

“The officers in this area have frequently been called out to this location, whether it’s a disturbance or other types of situations,” Cook said. “So our officers are familiar with this residence.”

The Marion County coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death and will release the name of the man once his family is notified. The four officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave until a review of the incident, which is standard protocol.

The review will include a look over body-worn camera footage, which Cook says all four of the officers were wearing at the time of the shooting.