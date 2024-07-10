Listen Live
What Are The Most Difficult To Pronounce Indiana Town Names?

Published on July 10, 2024

Tony and Matt ended today’s show talking about the WISH TV story about the most difficult town names to pronounce in the Hoosier state. Some of the pronunciations are head scratchers. Listen to the clip below for the proper pronunciations.
What are your favorites? Listen to the Show in Full here:  
Here is the list WISH TV came up with: Here is the list of towns below. The YouTube histories of the town do not necessarily have the correct pronunciation. (i.e. Lebanon)    

1. Loogootee

2. Ligonier

3. Mishawaka

4. Trafalgar

5. Nappanee

6. Russiaville

7. Oolitic

8. Churubusco

9. Ulen

10. New Palestine

11. Rensselaer

12. Wakarusa

13. Montpelier

14. Lebanon

