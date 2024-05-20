Listen Live
Local

WATCH: Kindy 500 Moments Happening Across Indiana

Published on May 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WATCH: Kindy 500 Moments Happening Across Indiana

WATCH: Kindy 500 Moments Happening Across Indiana

In the state of Indiana, the iconic Indianapolis 500 race serves as not just a premier motorsport event but also inspires creative initiatives in the community.

One such event is the Kindy 500, a beloved tradition where elementary schools throughout the state of Indiana organize a kids’ race reminiscent of the Indy 500.

During the Kindy 500, young participants unleash their creativity by decorating cardboard boxes to resemble race cars of their choice. These transformed boxes serve as their vehicles for the friendly competition. Children eagerly prepare and personalize their makeshift cars, adding vibrant colors, unique designs, and imaginative details to make each entry stand out.

The young racers line up to compete against each other, showcasing their speed and agility in a fun and exciting race organized by the teachers.

RELATED | McLaughlin Sets Pole Speed Record In Penske Sweep Of Indy 500 Front Row

The Kindy 500 not only fosters creativity and teamwork among the children but also instills a sense of sportsmanship and camaraderie as they cheer on their peers.

This event not only celebrates the spirit of racing inspired by the prestigious Indianapolis 500 but also brings communities together, creating lasting memories for both the participants and spectators alike.

Check out below some of the post from schools who held a Kindy 500.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side
Ryan Hedrick

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Lawmakers And Presidential Candidates Attend NAACP National Convention 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/17/24: Joe Biden lifetime member of NAACP? Does RFK Jr need the debate? Trump Allies Draw Up Plans for Unprecedented Immigration Crackdown, Most Stolen Cars

Delphi Judge Fran Gull
Donnie Burgess

Delphi Judge Cancels All Hearings, Will Now Have to Decide Her Own Fate

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close