Tony Katz Today Hour 1 – 4/12/24: DNC paying Biden legal bills, Black support for Trump, Prof suing ASU over DEI policy, FISA

Published on April 12, 2024

Tony Katz Today Hour 1: 

Archived episodes here: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Should the DNC be paying Biden’s legal bills?

reference:

D.N.C. Helped Pay Biden’s Legal Bills in Special Counsel Investigation – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

2. Black support for Trump

Listen:

3. Palestine Protest

Listen:

reference: 

IMPD Preparing for Potential Pro-Palestine “Blockade” Monday (wibc.com)

4. Dr. Owen Anderson joins Tony Katz Today regarding his lawsuit against ASU over ‘racist’ DEI training: ‘Compelled speech’

Listen:

reference:

Arizona State University professor details lawsuit over ‘racist’ DEI training: ‘Compelled speech’ (msn.com)

5. FISA fight continues

Listen:

reference:

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw on FISA Surveillance Reauthorization: “The FBI Hates These Reforms” | Video | RealClearPolitics

