Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Nathan Wade, Joey Chestnut, Don’t Vote Emotionally

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade on CNN

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Joey Chestnut story a publicity stunt?

Buffalo Wings Festival Held At Highmark Stadium, Home Of The Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Don’t vote emotionally

Close up, angled view, front of row of voting booths at US polling station Source:Getty

Listen: 

Trending
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Indy Severe Storm and Heat
Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave Expected in Indianapolis

Josef Newgarden and Will Power on Fast Firday
Kurt Darling

IndyCar Inks New TV Broadcast Deal With FOX, All 17 Races To Air On Main Network

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Ryan Hedrick

Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close