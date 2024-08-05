Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 8/5/24: Charles Payne, Cori Bush, Doug Emhoff
Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Tumbling Markets. Fox News' Charles Payne joins to discuss
2. Cori Bush to be primaried out?
3. Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife with the nannie
More from WIBC 93.1 FM