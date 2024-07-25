Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/25/24: Border Czar Kamala Harris, John Deere and DEI
Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Border Czar Kamala Harris
2. John Deere DEI
More from WIBC 93.1 FM