Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 8/5/24: Kamala Harris Is Not Bright, Will Harris Josh Shapiro as her VP?

Published on August 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Kamala Harris is not bright

Kamala Harris is not bright
Source: Getty

2. Will Harris pick Josh Shapiro as her VP

Will Harris pick Josh Shapiro as her VP
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close