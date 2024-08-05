Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 8/5/24: Kamala Harris Is Not Bright, Will Harris Josh Shapiro as her VP?
1. Kamala Harris is not bright
2. Will Harris pick Josh Shapiro as her VP
