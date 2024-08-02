Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 8/2/24: Biden Boards Hostage Plane After Hostages Left, Harris Word Salad, Owl Ring Bearer, Dems Disenfranchise Their Voters
1. What’s Biden doing? Got on the hostage plane after greeting them and then realized that was wrong and came back off
2. More Word Salad From Harris
3. Climate Alarmists Warn About Heat in the Summertime
4. Bridezilla Chooses Owl as Ring Bearer
5. Dems disenfranchise 14 Mil Voters with their Virtual Roll Call For Harris
