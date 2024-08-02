Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 8/2/24: Biden Boards Hostage Plane After Hostages Left, Harris Word Salad, Owl Ring Bearer, Dems Disenfranchise Their Voters

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. What’s Biden doing? Got on the hostage plane after greeting them and then realized that was wrong and came back off

2. More Word Salad From Harris

3. Climate Alarmists Warn About Heat in the Summertime

Climate Alarmists Warn About Heat in the Summertime
Source: Getty

4. Bridezilla Chooses Owl as Ring Bearer

Bridezilla Chooses Owl as Ring Bearer
Source: Getty

5. Dems disenfranchise 14 Mil Voters with their Virtual Roll Call For Harris

Dems disenfranchise 14 Mil Voters with their Virtual Roll Call For Harris
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close