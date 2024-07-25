Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/25/24: Joe Biden Address to the Nation, When will the Hunter pardon happen?
Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
1. Biden does not explain why he's left the race
2. If Biden is so incredible, why are the Dems pushing him out?
3. When is the Hunter Biden pardon coming?
4. How could you explain to an alien what's going on with the Dems and the Presidency
