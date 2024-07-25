Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/25/24: Joe Biden Address to the Nation, When will the Hunter pardon happen?

Published on July 25, 2024

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
  Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio   

1. Biden does not explain why he's left the race

Source: Getty

2. If Biden is so incredible, why are the Dems pushing him out?

Source: Getty

3. When is the Hunter Biden pardon coming?

Source: Getty

4. How could you explain to an alien what's going on with the Dems and the Presidency

Source: Getty

