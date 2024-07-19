Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/19/24: Trump Speech Last Night, Hulk Hogan, Ed Morrissey Talks Latest Biden News, Worldwide IT outage: Economist Matt Will Discusses, Evan Gershkovich

Published on July 19, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

1. Trump speech from last night

Source: Getty

2. Hulk Hogan was the winner last night

Source: Getty

3. Biden Campaign Chair: 'Absolutely' Staying in Race

4. Worldwide IT Outages, Economist Matt Will Discusses

Source: Getty

5. Evan Gershkovich sentenced in Russia

Source: Getty

 

