Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/4/25: “Journalist” Malcolm Gladwell apologizing for not standing up for women in women’s sports with Mao framed right behind him. Is Tori Amos a guilty pleasure? Pickleball chain plans to open its third Indy-area location near downtown. Spirit Airlines will exit 11 cities in October. Tony clearly wasn’t a fan of Baywatch Nights

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. “Journalist” Malcolm Gladwell apologizing for not standing up for women in women’s sports with Mao framed right behind him
2. Is Tori Amos a guilty pleasure?
3. Pickleball chain plans to open its third Indy-area location near downtownSource:Getty
Getting together is important.
Pickleball chain plans to open its third Indy-area location near downtown – Indianapolis Business Journal
4. Spirit Airlines will exit 11 cities in October
5. Tony clearly wasn’t a fan of Baywatch Nights
He misses this TV Theme song
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say