Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/4/25: “Journalist” Malcolm Gladwell apologizing for not standing up for women in women’s sports with Mao framed right behind him. Is Tori Amos a guilty pleasure? Pickleball chain plans to open its third Indy-area location near downtown. Spirit Airlines will exit 11 cities in October. Tony clearly wasn’t a fan of Baywatch Nights

Published on September 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. “Journalist” Malcolm Gladwell apologizing for not standing up for women in women’s sports with Mao framed right behind him

2. Is Tori Amos a guilty pleasure?

3. Pickleball chain plans to open its third Indy-area location near downtown

Pickleball courts, thoughtful updates keep Cascades near Dulles fresh Source:Getty

Getting together is important. 

Pickleball chain plans to open its third Indy-area location near downtown – Indianapolis Business Journal

4. Spirit Airlines will exit 11 cities in October

5. Tony clearly wasn’t a fan of Baywatch Nights

He misses this TV Theme song

What’s That TV Theme Song?

