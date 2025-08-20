Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/20/25: Pacers, Rick Carlisle Agree To Contract Extension After NBA Finals Run, White House has started a Tik Tok account. Why? Let’s redistrict Indiana! They’re painting the border wall black, Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Lefty loon on social media gets canned by Fidelity

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Pacers, Rick Carlisle Agree To Contract Extension After NBA Finals Run Pacers, Rick Carlisle Agree To Contract Extension After NBA Finals Run 2. White House has started a Tik Tok account. Why? 3. Let’s redistrict Indiana! 4. They’re painting the border wall black 5. Obama Presidential Center sparks backlash from Chicagoans Obama Presidential Center sparks backlash from Chicagoans – Washington Times 6. Lefty loon on social media gets canned by Fidelity