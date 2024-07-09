Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/9/24: KJP, Sweden, Donors Drying Up For Biden, Hate Speech

Published on July 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Karine Jean-Pierre gets testy after Biden Health Questions

Karine Jean-Pierre Holds Press Briefing At The White House Source:Getty

White House briefing fueled with emotion as KJP denies Biden was treated for Parkinson’s | Fox News

2. Why is Sweden safe in the summer? The criminals go back home

Wavy Flag of Sweden, isolated on transparent background. Vector illustration Source:Getty

Why is Sweden safe in the summer? The criminals go back home – https://pjmedia.com/robert-spencer/2024/07/08/sweden-is-safer-in-the-summertime-but-no-one-wants-to-face-the-reason-why-n4930454

3. ‘No one is picking up the phone’: Joe Biden’s fundraising confronts new hurdles after debate

US-VOTE-ELECTION-POLITICS-BIDEN-NEW MEXICO Source:Getty

‘No one is picking up the phone’: Joe Biden’s fundraising confronts new hurdles after debate (msn.com)

4. Just another person recognizing that antisemitism is real, and stop “hate speech” is unconstitutional

Mouth of a female cartoon character covered, blocked and stuck by a brown plastic packing tape having the white word CENSORED. Illustration of the concept of the censorship and freedom of speech Source:Getty

Just another person recognizing that antisemitism is real, and stop “hate speech” is unconstitutional – https://greglukianoff.substack.com/p/anti-semitism-is-a-real-problem-but

Close