Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/29/25: Caitlin Clark's stalker, Dr Matt Will talks tariffs, Union Pacific agreed to buy Norfolk Southern for $85 billion, Tony misses Mama's Family, Indiana Wish to honor dedicated Fishers volunteers

Published on July 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Caitlin Clark's stalker has been sentenced to 2.5 years behind bars

2. Watch out, these tariffs are going to be passed down to the consumer

3. Union Pacific agreed to buy Norfolk Southern for $85 billion

4. Tony misses Mama's Family

5. Making dreams come true: Indiana Wish to honor dedicated Fishers volunteers

