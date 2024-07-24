Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/24/24: Obama not a fan of Harris, Harris to be impeached? Rituals for your team? Woman Who Got Botched Surgery In Turkey, Harris Wants Free Healthcare For Illegal Aliens, Who Do You Tip?

Published on July 24, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Rumors are that Obama is not a fan of Harris

Source: Getty

2. Harris to be impeached?

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Superstitious behavior for your sports team

Source: Getty

4. Which Generation Gets More Sleep

Source: Getty

5. Woman has what fall off as a result from her surgery in Turkey?

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Bride’s nipple fell off after ‘shark bite’ breast surgery in Turkey – Wales Online

6. Harris is for free healthcare for illegal aliens

Source: Getty

Listen:

7. Who do you tip?

Source: Getty

8. Matt Bair is not a fan of E Scooters on the streets of Indianapolis

Source: Getty

Listen:

