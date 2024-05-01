Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/1/24: Pacers, Cartier, Lauren Boebert, Pierre Poilievre, Rental Delinquencies, Time to end the “protests”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Pacers cannot close it out in MilwaukeeSource:Getty
2. Man snags $14,000 Cartier earrings for under $14 due to price error, jeweler honors priceSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Lauren Boebert: ‘It Makes No Difference To Me’ If Hakeem Jeffries Or Mike Johnson Is SpeakerSource:Getty
4. Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “wacko”Source:Getty
5. More Republican states challenge new Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ+ studentsSource:Getty
Listen:
6. Small business owners struggle with costs, inflationSource:Getty
7. Time to end the “protests”Source:Getty
Listen: