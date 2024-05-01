Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/1/24: Pacers, Cartier, Lauren Boebert, Pierre Poilievre, Rental Delinquencies, Time to end the “protests”

Published on May 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Pacers cannot close it out in Milwaukee

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Source:Getty

 

reference:

Bucks blitz Pacers to force game six (wibc.com)

2. Man snags $14,000 Cartier earrings for under $14 due to price error, jeweler honors price

Rome Daily Life And Economy Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Man snags $14,000 Cartier earrings for under $14 due to price error, jeweler honors price (msn.com)

3. Lauren Boebert: ‘It Makes No Difference To Me’ If Hakeem Jeffries Or Mike Johnson Is Speaker

Work Continues On Capitol Hill Source:Getty

reference:

Lauren Boebert: ‘It Makes No Difference To Me’ If Hakeem Jeffries Or Mike Johnson Is Speaker (msn.com)

4. Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “wacko”

Pierre Poilievre Hosts 'Axe The Tax Campaign Rally' In Edmonton Source:Getty

reference:

Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “wacko” (msn.com)

5. More Republican states challenge new Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ+ students

2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving Championship Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

More Republican states challenge new Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ+ students (msn.com)

6. Small business owners struggle with costs, inflation

Worried unemployment man open empty wallet on payday. Broke person has no cash money in purse to pay bill statement or spending. Inflation crisis concept need of spending. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Small business owners struggle with costs, inflation (msn.com)

7. Time to end the “protests”

Pro-Palestine Protests Heat Up At UCLA Source:Getty

Listen:

